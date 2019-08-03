TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny with a chance of showers

The weather forecast for Saturday.

Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla
Sunny skies, typical early August temperatures and humidity are predicted for both Saturday and Sunday, though some seaside areas might see some rain, the National Weather Service said.

Predicting Saturday's high to reach 82 degrees, it added a "few storms may also be possible early this afternoon along the sea breeze front across parts of Long Island."

The same might hold true for Sunday: "Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms may also be possible with the cold frontal passage late Sunday," forecasters said.

Sunday will be the warmer day: The thermometer might reach 86 degrees.

"Temperatures this weekend should be close to seasonal averages," the forecasters said.

Both Monday and Tuesday look at least partly sunny with highs ranging from the low to mid-80s, the weather servicesaid.

However, the odds of showers start rising on Tuesday night, and Wednesday's weather forecast includes a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 85 degrees.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday is almost exactly the same, the weather servicesaid.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

