Mild summer temperatures are expected to last for a clear and sunny weekend before a chance of rain next week, forecasters say. Photo Credit: Newsday

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Mild summer temperatures are expected to last for a clear and sunny weekend before a chance of rain next week.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Long Island, with clear skies and overnight lows in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Clear, sunny skies are expected to continue Monday, while there is a chance of thunderstorms  moving into the area Tuesday afternoon and through the evening.

Sunny skies and more mild temperatures in the low 80s are expected to return through the end of the week, forecasters said.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

