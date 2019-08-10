Mild summer temperatures are expected to last for a clear and sunny weekend before a chance of rain next week.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Long Island, with clear skies and overnight lows in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Clear, sunny skies are expected to continue Monday, while there is a chance of thunderstorms moving into the area Tuesday afternoon and through the evening.

Sunny skies and more mild temperatures in the low 80s are expected to return through the end of the week, forecasters said.