Forecasts for both Saturday and Sunday include a slight chance of rain, the National Weather Service said, with temperatures expected to reach the low to mid-80s after cool morning temperatures.

"High pressure will remain in control through the weekend with generally dry weather," forecasters said.

Long Island just might escape the precipitation entirely: "There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop each day, mainly north and west of New York City as a series of weak disturbances move through," the weather service said.

After the recent stretch of sunny skies, the workweek could bring clouds and some rain, as the weather service said "a southerly flow" will bring in a "warmer air mass."

Monday could start with patchy fog but the mostly sunny skies will push the thermometer up to 90 degrees. The chance of showers after 1 p.m. is 20 percent.

Tuesday, when the high should hit 88 degrees, has a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midday.

Wednesday and Thursday look much the same, the weather service said, with the highs hovering in the low 80s.

However, mostly sunny skies are expected for Friday, with a high of 79 degrees.