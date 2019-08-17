TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Highs in the 80s, slight chance of rain

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Forecasts for both Saturday and Sunday include a slight chance of rain, the National Weather Service said, with temperatures expected to reach the low to mid-80s after cool morning temperatures.

"High pressure will remain in control through the weekend with generally dry weather," forecasters said.

Long Island just might escape the precipitation entirely: "There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop each day, mainly north and west of New York City as a series of weak disturbances move through," the weather service said.

After the recent stretch of sunny skies, the workweek could bring  clouds and some rain, as the weather service  said "a southerly flow"  will bring in a "warmer air mass."

Monday could start with patchy fog but the mostly sunny skies will push the thermometer up to 90 degrees. The chance of showers after 1 p.m. is 20 percent.

Tuesday, when the high should hit 88 degrees, has a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midday.

Wednesday and Thursday look much the same, the weather service said, with the highs hovering in the low 80s.

However, mostly sunny skies are expected for Friday, with a high of 79 degrees.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Anna Reyes tends to crops at Thera Farms Handful of farmers keep tradition alive in Suffolk
Keith Bush, seen here on Oct. 13, 2018, Bush seeks independent probe after exoneration
This Amagansett home is on the market for LI home with unusual dining room lists for $9.95M
Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman, who had resigned Schnirman paid for more sick days than he was entitled to
The scene outside a Laurelton home in Queens LI offering extra help to cops in light of suicides
LA-style tacos at Dirty Taco and Tequila in Popular taqueria opens second LI location
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search