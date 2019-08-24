The final week of August might feel like autumn has come a bit early with daytime temperatures on Long Island in the mid-70s from Sunday to Wednesday.

Sunday's forecast is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 73. There is a 20 percent chance of rain before 3 p.m. At night, temperatures are expected to drop to 60 with winds blowing from the northeast at 15 mph. Sunday marks the last chance of rain on Long Island until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, the South Shore will be under a high rip current risk, the weather service said.

ISLIP, NY 62° Clear 74°/59°

Rip currents are channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore. Forecasters said anyone caught in a rip current should face the shore and call or wave for help.

"Swim near a lifeguard," the weather service said. "If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline."

Monday should be partly cloudy, the weather service said, with a high of 73 degrees. Monday night's low temperature will be around 61 with winds from the east at 10 mph.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer, with a high of 77 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night's low is expected to be 63.

Wednesday should be partly sunny, and three degrees warmer, according to the weather service.

Wednesday night, however, has a 30 percent chance of precipitation — the same odds as Thursday, when the high could reach 82 degrees.

The sun returns to Long Island skies on Friday, when a high of 82 degrees is predicted, the weather service said.