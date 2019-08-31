Saturday and Sunday will be the best beach days over the Labor Day holiday weekend, the National Weather Service said, as Monday barbecuers might be dodging afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the garage.

High pressure is building just north of the Island — which means columns of dry air are moving down toward the Earth — which foretells fine weather, experts said.

"This will result in a pleasant holiday weekend with low humidity and temperatures at or just below normal," the weather service forecasters said. They added: "High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to near 80, with the mid to upper 70s for Sunday."

By Monday, the sunny skies of Saturday and Sunday likely will give way to a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the morning, with the odds of precipitation rising to 40 percent after midday.

Though the showers might linger Monday night, Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high of 81 degrees, the weather service said.

Wednesday might be nearly a twin: there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, the weather service said, though much of the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Thursday and Friday both are expected to bring mostly sunny skies but they will be paired with cooler temperatures in the low 70s, the weather agency said.