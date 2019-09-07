TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Dry and mild weekend

The radar image taken on Saturday at 9

The radar image taken on Saturday at 9 a.m. shows Hurricane Dorian off the Atlantic coast. Photo Credit: Newsday

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Island should continue to see mild temperatures through the week and should stay dry through the weekend.

Any rain associated with Hurricane Dorian has passed through the region and off the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

That should make way for highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, forecasters say.

Dangerous rip currents are expected along the Atlantic Ocean beachfront Saturday and a high surf advisory is in effect through 9 p.m.

A slight chance of showers could return to the region Monday night. There is another chance for thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures could reach the low 80s.

“It’s looking clear the rest of the weekend,” meteorologist Dave Randell said at the National Weather Service’s office in Upton. “It should feel a lot better than it did yesterday with the wind and rain.”

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

