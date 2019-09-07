Long Island should continue to see mild temperatures through the week and should stay dry through the weekend.

Any rain associated with Hurricane Dorian has passed through the region and off the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

That should make way for highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, forecasters say.

ISLIP, NY 61° Broken Clouds 76°/61°

Dangerous rip currents are expected along the Atlantic Ocean beachfront Saturday and a high surf advisory is in effect through 9 p.m.

A slight chance of showers could return to the region Monday night. There is another chance for thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures could reach the low 80s.

“It’s looking clear the rest of the weekend,” meteorologist Dave Randell said at the National Weather Service’s office in Upton. “It should feel a lot better than it did yesterday with the wind and rain.”