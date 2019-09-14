Saturday should be a cloud lover's delight.

“Plenty of clouds are forecast for today as high pressure moves off the New England coast and a cold front approaches from the west,” the National Weather Service said.

The thermometer, hovering around the low to mid-70s, is “right around normal,” the forecasters added.

ISLIP, NY

Any late summer swimmers and surfers should beware of rip currents, the weather service said.

Late night party goers might encounter rain, which is likely mostly after 11 p.m.

Sunday’s early risers also might be greeted by rain drops. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation, primarily before 8 a.m., the weather service said.

After that, the skies should clear and sunshine should help raise the temperature to 78 degrees.

The next chance for rain is Monday afternoon after 2 p.m. The high temperature should match Sunday’s.

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s are then expected through Thursday, the weather service said.