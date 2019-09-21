TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny and warm end to summer

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The summer of 2019 is ending with a glorious weekend for outdoors lovers:  sunny on Saturday with the temperature expected to just top 80 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday should be almost entirely the same except a few degrees cooler, it said.

"Highs will top out in the lower to mid 80s, but slightly cooler along the immediate coastline," the forecasters said.

Though the sea temperature has yet to cool, and thus might be inviting, the weather service warned there is a high risk of rip currents. 

"The highest surf will be in the morning, gradually subsiding in the afternoon as the long period swells lessen," it said.

Monday — the official end of summer — also should delight, with a forecast of sunny and warm, with a high of 83 degrees.

That night, however, there is a 50 percent chance of showers.

By Tuesday, however, the sun should return, and the rest of the week should offer clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

