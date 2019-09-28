Both Saturday and Sunday should reward anyone who enjoys the warmth of California-style weather.

Though Saturday will be more humid than the West Coast, it will be sunny and warm with a high of 76 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Two clashing weather systems dominate the first half of the weekend and by Sunday the humidity should have departed.

Saturday's weather is dominated by southern breezes that will bring "unseasonably warm and humid conditions," the weather service said. (The average temperature for this month — 63 — is more than 10 degrees cooler than Saturday's high, the agency's data shows.)

"After sunny skies for much of the day, clouds will begin to increase late in the day from west to east," the weather service said. The overcast skies are the result of a cold front coming in from the west, and those clouds could deliver some showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m., the weather service said.

Only about .61 inch of rain has fallen so far in September, which works out to 2.58 inches below normal, weather service records show.

The rain shortfall looks less troubling over a longer period. The Island has gotten just under 40 inches of rain since Jan. 1 — 1.34 inches less than usual.

On Sunday, the skies should be clear and sunny with a high of 75 degrees and drier because the cold front will sweep in drier air, the weather service said.

Monday and Tuesday both should be mostly sunny, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 70s, the weather service said.

Though sunny skies should also rule Wednesday morning, pushing the high to 80 degrees, there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms and showers after 1 p.m., the weather service said

The same odds of showers are predicted for Thursday, cutting the high to 75 degrees.

By Friday, however, the sun returns, with a high of 70 degrees.