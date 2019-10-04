Sunny skies Saturday will give way to clouds on Sunday amid temperatures that are a tad low for the season, said forecasters, but both days will bring pleasant fall weather.

“For the most part, Saturday should be really nice,” Matt Wunsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, said Friday night. “But it will generally be below average in terms of temperature.”

A sun-filled day, Saturday will not likely get warmer than 62 degrees, Wunsch said, adding that the day’s northeast winds should range between 6 and 10 mph.

“It should be significantly less windy than it was Friday but, overall, a nice day nice autumn day,” he said.

Clouds move in at night, he said, as the temperature drops to 48 degrees.

Sunday will be warmer, reaching 70 degrees, but cloudy with slightly stronger winds and a slight chance of precipitation.

"Sunday is pretty much the same but a little warmer and more toward average with highs in the mid- to upper 60s,” he said. “But some clouds do move in on Sunday.”

Any rain, and there’s a 20% chance that Long Island will get some, will come in the evening hours. Even then, Wunsch said “It’ll be a light brief shower.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rain is more likely Monday afternoon and evening following a day of mostly cloudy skies with a high near 75 degrees.

Long Island still is rated as "abnormally dry" by the U.S. Drought Monitor, so lawn-owners and farmers might be relieved that showers are expected to return on Monday after 2 p.m. and stick around until Tuesday morning.

The odds of afternoon precipitation are 40%, the weather service said, and by night the chances of rain rise to 70%. The daytime high will be 73 degrees. The nighttime low will be 55.

Tuesday could start with rain: There is a 30% chance of showers before 8 a.m., but after that the sun should come out, pushing the high to 68 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday should be sunny, with highs in the mid-60s, the weather service said.