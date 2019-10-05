TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny and cool

Ed Delapine of Bay Shore watches the sunrise

Ed Delapine of Bay Shore watches the sunrise from Great South Bay dock at the Bay Shore Marina on Saturday morning. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Saturday's weather might be glorious enough to entice even those who prefer to sleep in to get an early start, as it should be sunny with a high of 60 degrees, the National Weather Service office based in Islip said.

And, Long Island will escape the frost advisory issued for New York City and counties to the north.

By Sunday afternoon, however, rain could disappoint outdoor enthusiasts. The weather is expected to get warmer, "despite considerable cloudiness and a chance of afternoon showers," the weather service said.

It added: "Highs will range from the lower 70s in the south to mid 60s across the north."

On Monday, there is a 40% chance of showers, mostly after 3 p.m., and the high could reach 75 degrees, according to the weather service. That is well above the mean temperature in October, which is just 54.3 degrees.

Rain, possibly heavy, continues Monday night: the odds are assessed at 70% by the weather service, with as much as half an inch falling.

On Tuesday, there is a 30% chance of rain before 9 a.m. The sun then should appear, pushing the high to 69 degrees.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should delight sun-lovers as they all should be clear with highs in the upper 60s, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

