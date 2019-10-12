Sun rules the weekend — with the only showers expected Sunday night, when there is a 40% chance of rain — while the temperature should rise a few degrees above normal into the upper 60s, the National Weather Service in Islip said on Saturday.

Clear skies are then forecast until Wednesday.

The lingering nor'easter that brought gale-force wind but little to no rain could cause flooding as high as three feet by the coast on Saturday, the weather service said, but its flood warning expires at 10 a.m. After that, minor flooding is possible during the evening high tide.

Long Island still fits the definition of "abnormally dry," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. So far this month, the weather service station in Islip said 0.77" has fallen, 0.6" less than normal, though last year 2.05" were recorded during the same period.

Clouds may sweep in Saturday afternoon, thanks to a "weak cold front" heading in from the west, but it will remain a bit warmer than normal during the day, the weather service said. The cold front should depart by Sunday morning.

Nightime lows should run around the 40s — normal for this period.

Sunday looks bright, with a high of 66 degrees. So does Columbus Day on Monday, which might be a touch warmer.

Tuesday's weather should be a close match.

On Wednesday, rain looks probable, mostly after midday, the weather service said, which put the odds at 60%.

With showers expected to end that night, Thursday should be mostly sunny — just like Friday.