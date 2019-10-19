Saturday should be everything early autumn-lovers seek: sunny, with a high brushing 60 degrees, and calm winds topping out at 8 mph, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

However, Sunday's forecast favors early-risers, as Long Islanders could feel the effects of Tropical Storm Nestor later in the day.

The sixteenth Atlantic storm of the season is expected to lose power when it crosses the Florida panhandle on Saturday. Yet Nestor is a far-reaching multi-state phenomenon.

"Cloud cover increases on Sunday as Tropical Storm Nestor moves by well to the south," the weather service said, predicting Long Island could see showers after 2 p.m.

"Rain associated with the northern fringes of the storm will likely move through in the afternoon to evening hours," the weather service said.

The odds of a soggy Sunday night are about 50%.

While the sunshine returns on Monday, with a high of 63 degrees expected, the weather service said clouds should sweep in that night.

Tuesday's odds of showers are 40%, and likely could last until around midnight, it said.

That is the last patch of rain in the weather service's seven-day forecast.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all should offer clear skies, daytime temperatures in the low 60s. Nightime thermometers should fall about 10 degrees, the weather service said.