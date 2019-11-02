Anyone not quite ready for winter can rest assured: any light frost covering driveways and lawns on Saturday morning will quickly melt as the day should be sunny with a high in the low 50s — and the gale-force winds that blew through on Halloween instead will be calm, forecasters said.

The next seven days also should be bright and clear, the National Weather Service in Islip said, predicting just slim possibilities of rain for eastern Long Island on Saturday night and for all Long Island on Tuesday afternoon.

A freeze warning issued for eastern Suffolk County, where the temperature could plunge to 27 degrees, ends at 10 a.m. Saturday. A frost advisory for Suffolk also ends at the same time.

Saturday’s high should climb to 53 degrees. The record high for Nov. 2 is 76 degrees, hit in 1968; the record low of 25 was recorded in 1976, according to Islip records that started in 1963. The mean temperature for the full month is 45.1.

And unlike the gale-force wind gusts that knocked out power for tens of thousands on Halloween night, calm winds are expected for both Saturday and Sunday, when New York City holds its marathon. Winds might reach a mere 5 mph on Saturday and perhaps 7 to 10 mph on Sunday, the weather service said.

A high of 52 degrees is predicted for Sunday.

The low temperature of 37 expected on Sunday night is the lowest until Thursday, when the nighttime low could hit 30, the weather service said. The odds of rain falling in Suffolk that night are 20%.

Monday should start the work week with clear skies, and a high of 54 degrees, the weather service said.

The Tuesday to Friday stretch should be much the same, though there is a 30% chance of showers on Tuesday night for both Nassau and Suffolk.