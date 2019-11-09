Saturday's sunshine will be outcompeted by the unusual cold, with a high of 41 — about 15 degrees below normal — that will feel like 25 to 30 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Both Sunday and Monday will be at least partly sunny and there will be less need to break out the hats and gloves, at least after mid-morning.

No rain is forecast until the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, though that night the thermometer will plunge to 23 degrees, the nadir in a brief cold snap.

Before that, the weather service said, "High temperatures will be closer to normal for Sunday thanks to winds from the southwest."

The high is expected to be near 54 degrees, the weather service said.

Though frost might whiten lawns and cars early Sunday, that is not forecast for Monday and Veterans Day should be a warmer 58 degrees, the forecasters said.

Tuesday could see a return to showers from the morning to mid-afternoon. The odds are 60% for rain.

The high is expected to be near 48 degrees.

The cold predicted for that night, though possibly unwelcome to winter-loathers, is well above the record low for the month of 11 degrees, set on Nov. 24, 1989, according to the weather service's Islip data, which began in 1963.

Wednesday also should be cool despite sunny skies. The high will be 36 degrees.

Thursday will be almost 10 degrees warmer. Friday will hit 51 degrees, the forecasters said.