Saturday will be chilly and windy — heightening the risk of fire spreading — and while Sunday will be slightly warmer, a new hazard arises: coastal flooding, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The odds of rain increase during Sunday, and could continue on Monday morning. Clouds and sun will duke it out for much of the rest of the week, with rain expected to return Thursday night.

Until then, “Today will be sunny and cold with highs in the mid 30s to the lower 40s,” the weather service said. “Clouds will be on the increase from south to north tonight as temperatures fall into the lower to mid teens across the interior, to 25 to around freezing along the coast.”

ISLIP, NY 34°

Saturday’s winds, blowing from the north, coupled with fairly low humidity, could put firefighters on alert.

“There will be an enhanced risk of fire spread today,” the weather service advised, issuing its first such warning for Nassau and Suffolk since around the summer.

Sunday morning looks cloudy, and the weather service assessed the odds of rain at 20% after noon. While the high should hit 44, the wind chill will make it feel like 15 to 25 degrees, the forecasters said.

And they issued a coastal flood watch for southern Nassau, southwestern Suffolk and even spots on the North Shore that will not end until Monday afternoon.

“Elevated water levels and high surf will likely bring significant shoreline impacts for the Long Island beachfront,” the weather service said.

The breaking surf could rise as high as 12 feet, the weather service said, predicting “significant beach flooding.” The dunes will be at risk of eroding, along with local washovers, especially during high tides.

“In addition, minor to moderate beach erosion issues are also possible along the Twin Forks, and isolated locations along the North Shore of Long Island,” the weather service said.

After Monday’s rain departs in the early afternoon, the thermometer will reach 47 degrees, though the weather service cautioned it will be breezy.

The nighttime low will be about 10 degrees lower, and that temperature range will prevail for the next few days under overcast skies.

The sun returns Thursday, but there is a 30% chance of showers that night, according to the weather service. Friday’s forecast includes both rain and sun.