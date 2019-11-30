Saturday's sunny skies belie the storm expected to hit Long Island Sunday and Monday and possibly Tuesday morning, posing a triple threat of snow, rain and ice, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Once past possible snow early Tuesday morning, the rest of the week should be sunny, with daytime highs in the 40s.

Until then, Saturday, while sunny with a high of 39 degrees, will feel as much as 20 degrees colder, thanks to the wind chill, the weather service said.

The clouds sweeping in Saturday night, when the low will fall to 26 degrees, herald the arrival of a storm from the Midwest that could start Sunday with a combination of snow and sleet before 1 p.m., the weather service said.

Rain then looks likely after 2 p.m., as the high hits 41 degrees — though once again, the wind chill will make it feel close to 20 degrees colder.

The weather service assessed the odds of precipitation at 100%, adding, "New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch is possible."

Sunday night likely will be rainy: the odds only fall to 90%, while wind gusts could hit 33 mph. As much as half an inch of rain could fall.

Minor flooding could be a problem for all of the Island's coast from Sunday night to Monday night, the weather service cautioned.

Monday also could be treacherous: rain and snow are likely before 11 p.m., followed by a three-hour period overnight of snow and freezing rain, which in turn will give way to snow, as the low falls to about 30 degrees, the forecasters said.

The high is expected to be near 41 degrees.

The odds that Tuesday starts with snow before 7 a.m. were assessed at 30%.

Then, the weather service said, the sun could break through on Tuesday, helping the thermometer touch 38 degrees.

The Wednesday to Friday stretch looks at least partly sunny, with day time highs in the low 40s, and nightime lows around 10 degrees lower.