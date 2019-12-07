Enjoy the weekend, because next week could bring thunderstorms and possibly even snow, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny, with highs in the 40s, the weather service said.

But, it said, "Rainy and mild conditions with a frontal system could arrive as early as late Sunday night, and will more likely be with us from Monday into Tuesday."

ISLIP, NY Islip/Ronkonkoma Weather Station 33° Mostly Cloudy 38°/25°

In addition to the rain, thunderstorms are also possible after 1 p.m. Monday. The temperature is expected to climb to the mid-50s, the weather service said.

Rain is also likely Tuesday, mainly after 10 a.m. The high will be near 60 degrees, forecasters said.

There is a chance of rain and snow before 4 p.m. Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to dip back down to the 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees, according to the weather service. Sunshine is also predicted for Friday, when temperatures are expected to tick up slightly to 40 degrees.