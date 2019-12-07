TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
SEARCH
33° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny weekend, with storms on the way

By Newsday Staff
Print

Enjoy the weekend, because next week could bring thunderstorms and possibly even snow, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny, with highs in the 40s, the weather service said.

But, it said, "Rainy and mild conditions with a frontal system could arrive as early as late Sunday night, and will more likely be with us from Monday into Tuesday."

In addition to the rain, thunderstorms are also possible after 1 p.m. Monday. The temperature is expected to climb to the mid-50s, the weather service said.

Rain is also likely Tuesday, mainly after 10 a.m. The high will be near 60 degrees, forecasters said.

There is a chance of rain and snow before 4 p.m. Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to dip back down to the 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees, according to the weather service. Sunshine is also predicted for Friday, when temperatures are expected to tick up slightly to 40 degrees.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search