Cold weather will continue Saturday but Long Island should see slightly warmer temperatures and clear skies next week, heading into Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs in the mid to low 30s are expected Saturday and wind chills could linger in the teens, making it feel between 15 and 25 degrees, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to low 40s Sunday and last through the week, the weather service said. Sunday could still see wind chills hovering between 25 and 35 degrees.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Mostly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip/Ronkonkoma Weather Station 22° Mostly Cloudy 37°/27° 37°/27° SEE FULL FORECAST

The chilly, but mild, weather does not forecast a chance of rain or snow for those dreaming of a white Christmas. Overnight lows next week will stay in the 30s as a slight respite from the frigid overnight and morning temperatures freezing the New York region.