Saturday's clouds are vanishing ahead of the rain expected on Sunday afternoon — but New Year's Eve revelers should enjoy a clear night and only moderately chilly temperatures, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

“Temperatures will be above normal, with highs in the 40s to lower 50s on Saturday and 40s region-wide on Sunday,” the weather service said.

At least Sunday's downpours should not be accompanied by sleet, freezing rain, or the hazardous wintry mix.

ISLIP, NY 46° Partly Cloudy 49°/33°

“The vast majority of the area to see plain rain which will last into at least Monday night,” the weather service said.

The odds of rain on Sunday are 20% after 3 p.m., but 100% after 7 p.m.

As much as three-quarters of an inch could fall on Sunday and Monday. The showers should taper off Monday night, the service said.

Still, there is a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday, the last day of 2019.

The last night of the year, however, should be only partly cloudy, with a low of 34 degrees, the weather service said.

Highs should be in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.

And New Year’s Day and Thursday both should be fine: mostly sunny with a highs in the low 40s.

Yet by Friday, there is a chance of rain and snow, the weather service said. The high temperature is expected to be near 46 degrees.