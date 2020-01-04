Long Island is in store for a chilly week ahead with a chance of wet weather, but little to no snow, according to the National Weather Service.

A light rain is expected to turn to drizzle throughout the day Saturday and lingering until about 10 p.m. Saturday night. Temperatures are expected to linger in the 40s and in the 30s overnight.

Most of Long Island should see less than a quarter inch of rain through the day, according to the weather service.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Fog ISLIP, NY Islip/Ronkonkoma Weather Station 45° Fog 49°/34° 49°/34° SEE FULL FORECAST

Patchy fog is also expected before 4 p.m., the weather service said.

High winds could pick up late Saturday night, with wind speeds between 15 to 25 mph after midnight, and wind chills ranging between 25 to 30 mph.

Sunday is expected to be clear but cold in the 30s and windy, with winds between 16 to 20 mph. There is a slight chance of light snow overnight Sunday.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A chance of rain is possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the low 40s and 30s.