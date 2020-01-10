Long Islanders can ditch the parka Friday, with forecasters predicting an upward climb in temperatures that will continue into the weekend.

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 50s. Saturday will be even warmer, with a high in the low 60s, the National Weather Service said.

The warmth will increase the "low level moisture," likely leading to fog in some areas Friday night and then again before noon and after 4 p.m. on Saturday, the weather service said.

Patchy drizzle, fog and light rain are also possible late Friday afternoon, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Long Island could see rain late Saturday night. Showers are likely, with a chance of a thunderstorm, before 9 a.m. Sunday. Some rain could also fall between 9 a.m. and noon, the weather service said.

Some areas could see fog Sunday morning, the weather service said.

The clouds will then gradually begin to clear, with temperatures again expected to hit the low 60s, the weather service said.

The workweek looks to be mild, with Monday through Thursday predicted to be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s. There is a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday nights, as well as on Thursday.