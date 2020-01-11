TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Possibly record-breaking temperatures today

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Winter must be taking a vacation, because Long Islanders are heading into decidedly springlike weather this weekend, with temperatures so high they might just break records, forecasters say.

The record temperature for a Jan. 11, set in 1975, is 60 degrees. But forecasters say the thermometer could rise to as high as 63 on Saturday.

Patchy fog and winds from 10 to 20 mph during the day Saturday could lead to drizzle, showers and storms in the evening and overnight, with temperatures still hovering in the mid-50s, said News 12 meteorologist Bruce Avery.

Sunday brings morning showers giving way to partly skies in the afternoon, he said. Still, temperatures near 60 degrees will have people rummaging through their closets for their spring jackets.

Sunday night brings a return to more winterlike temperatures, with lows around 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Upton.

The beginning of the workweek looks pretty mild, with partly sunny skies and temperatures on Monday reaching 47 degrees, the service said. By nightfall the thermometer will dip down to 37 degrees, the service said.

Tuesday also starts out pretty mild, with partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching a high of 45 degrees. But the night features a 30 percent chance of rain, the service said.

