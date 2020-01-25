Long Island will see the start of a wet weekend with heavy rain Saturday, before clearing for mild weather at the start of the week.

Some parts of Long Island could see up to 1½ inches of rain Saturday, with showers lasting through the day until about 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect Saturday for Nassau County and the North Shore of Suffolk County, forecasters said. "Widespread minor coastal flooding" is expected in those areas. "Isolated" minor flooding is also possible elsewhere on the Island, forecasters said.

Clear weather and highs in the 40s are expected through the start of the week and freezing overnight lows through most of the week.