TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Heavy rain, coastal flooding possible

The radar forecast for Saturday afternoon as rain

The radar forecast for Saturday afternoon as rain moves over Long Island. Credit: Newsday

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Long Island will see the start of a wet weekend with heavy rain Saturday, before clearing for mild weather at the start of the week.

Some parts of Long Island could see up to 1½ inches of rain Saturday, with showers lasting through the day until about 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect Saturday for Nassau County and the North Shore of Suffolk County, forecasters said. "Widespread minor coastal flooding" is expected in those areas. "Isolated" minor flooding is also possible elsewhere on the Island, forecasters said.

Clear weather and highs in the 40s are expected through the start of the week and freezing overnight lows through most of the week.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search