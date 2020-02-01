Saturday morning's dense fog could imperil drivers, especially in Suffolk County, the National Weather Service in Islip cautioned.

The weather service issued a fog advisory for Suffolk that ends at 9 a.m.

After that, look for patches of drizzle in the afternoon and evening — possibly accompanied by snow showers — before the sun returns, pushing temperatures early next week into spring-time territory.

No rain is expected again until mid-week, the weather service said.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures in the low to mid-40s, forecasters said, though overnight lows could fall into the upper 20s.

"These temperatures are several degrees above normal for the beginning of February," the weather service noted.

Anyone out and about on Monday might be able to skip the coat, at least in the afternoon, when the high could reach 53 degrees.

Tuesday, though mostly cloudy, should be just two degrees cooler.

There is 40% chance rain will arrive on Wednesday and a 50% chance rain also will fall on Thursday, continuing into that night. And there is a 40% chance Friday also will see some downpours.

Another common theme for the the Monday to Friday stretch is the unusual warmth: daytime tempertures should hover around 50 degrees, the weather service said.