TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Morning
SEARCH
29° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cool and less windy

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Long Island is expected to face a cold weekend with a slight chance of snow Sunday morning, and another wet week ahead.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 40 degrees with overnight lows in the 20s Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. High winds are expected to diminish Saturday, but wind chills will linger between 15 and 25 degrees.

There is about a 20% chance of rain and snow Sunday before 11 a.m., forecasters say, before possibly turning to rain. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s.

Rain could continue through the week with temperatures in the 40s and 30s through Thursday, according to the weather service.  

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search