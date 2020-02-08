Long Island is expected to face a cold weekend with a slight chance of snow Sunday morning, and another wet week ahead.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 40 degrees with overnight lows in the 20s Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. High winds are expected to diminish Saturday, but wind chills will linger between 15 and 25 degrees.

There is about a 20% chance of rain and snow Sunday before 11 a.m., forecasters say, before possibly turning to rain. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s.

Rain could continue through the week with temperatures in the 40s and 30s through Thursday, according to the weather service.