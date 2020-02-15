Saturday morning's bitter cold, with temperatures in the teens if not lower, will prove fleeting.

The day's high should be 28 degrees, and the rest of the weekend, including Monday's Presidents' Day holiday, should be at least partly sunny and mild, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Saturday night revelers might wish to layer up, however: the wind chill will make it feel like 10 to 20 degrees, though the thermometer will reach 28.

Both Sunday and Monday should have high temperatures of 45 degrees. A "weak cold front" is expected to cross the region Sunday evening, but "moisture remains limited and conditions are expected to remain dry," the weather service said. "However, a passing flurry or sprinkle cannot be ruled out."

On Tuesday, rain gear likely will be needed as showers arrive, mostly after 9 a.m., said the weather service said, which assessed the odds of downpours at 70%. The high is expected to be near 51 degrees, the weather service said.

The rain could fall until midnight, but the Wednesday to Friday stretch should be at least partly sunny with the temperature cooling slightly.

The high on Wednesday should be 43 degrees. A high near 35 degrees is expected Thursday and by Friday, a high of 37 degrees is anticipated.