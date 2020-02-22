Saturday's early morning chill will prove fleeting: Under sunny skies, temperatures will rise into the mid-40s, with this mild winter looking likely to be the fifth warmest on record, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

While the wind chill will make it feel like 10 to 20 on Saturday, both Sunday and Monday also should be bright and clear — and even warmer, with daytime highs of the low 50s predicted.

No rain is expected until Tuesday, mostly after 1 p.m., according to the NWS, adding the rain could continue into Wednesday, when the chances are 50%, and onto into Thursday, when the odds are 40%.

Temperatures should hover in the upper to mid-40s for much of the week.

Friday, however, should be at least partly sunny, with a colder temperature of 37, it said.

Unless a cold snap develops, the 2019-2020 winter will have an average temperature of 37.3; the warmest was the winter of 2015-2016, when the mean was 39.1, said Matthew Wunsch, NWS meteorologist.

The winter of 2019-2020 also could be notable for another reason: No snow has fallen this month at Long Island MacArthur Airport, LaGuardia or Kennedy airports, the NWS said. "If there is no trace of snow for the rest of the month, this would be the only time on record that these sites have had no snowfall in the month of February," it said.