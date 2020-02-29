The Leap Day forecast is a chilly one, but the first days of March will be more like a lamb than a lion, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.

Expect a chance of flurries after 3 p.m Saturday and a low around 21 degrees Saturday night, with wind chill making it feel between 10 and 20 degrees. The high is expected to be near 38 degrees.

It will be milder on Sunday with a high near 40 degrees and a northwest wind between 10 to 14 mph, but that becomes calm Sunday night with a wind of about 5 mph. The low Sunday night will be about 30 degrees.

"We are going to see warmer temperatures. We are still looking at mainly dry conditions both Sunday and Monday," said Brian Ciemnecki, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees, and mostly cloudy at night with a low around 42.

Warmer temperatures remain Tuesday and Wednesday but the chance of rain will increase starting on Monday night.

There's a 50% chance of showers on Tuesday, which will be milder still with a high near 52 degrees.

"Rain is likely Tuesday night and there's a chance it will continue into Wednesday as low pressure moves into the area," Ciemnecki said.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers with a high near 55 degrees.