TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Morning
SEARCH
26° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Chilly Leap Day

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Print

The Leap Day forecast is a chilly one, but the first days of March will be more like a lamb than a lion, according to the National Weather Service's forecast. 

Expect a chance of flurries after 3 p.m Saturday and a low around 21 degrees Saturday night, with wind chill making it feel between 10 and 20 degrees. The high is expected to be near 38 degrees.

It will be milder on Sunday with a high near 40 degrees and a northwest wind between 10 to 14 mph, but that becomes calm Sunday night with a wind of about 5 mph. The low Sunday night will be about 30 degrees.

"We are going to see warmer temperatures. We are still looking at mainly dry conditions both Sunday and Monday," said Brian Ciemnecki, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. 

Monday will be partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees, and mostly cloudy at night with a low around 42.

Warmer temperatures remain Tuesday and Wednesday but the chance of rain will increase starting on Monday night.

There's a 50% chance of showers on Tuesday, which will be milder still with a high near 52 degrees.

"Rain is likely Tuesday night and there's a chance it will continue into Wednesday as low pressure moves into the area," Ciemnecki said.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers with a high near 55 degrees.

Headshot of Newsday employee Joie Tyrell on June

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search