Saturday morning starts off under cloudy skies — with the wind chill making it feel like 25 to 35 degrees — but the overcast will slowly lift, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Still, Long Islanders should be aware of two possible hazards: minor coastal flooding of up to about one foot in southern Nassau, the weather service said, though that problem should resolve by 8 a.m. The other risk lasts all day: an increased fire risk for all of the Island, due to wind gusts of up to 35 mph and falling humidity.

"A dry air mass will combine with gusty northerly winds to create conditions more conducive for fire spread today," the weather service said.

"Relative humidity is expected to decrease to 20-25 percent," the service said. "These conditions would likely aid fire spread if ignition occurs."

A high near 43 degrees is expected.

The Sunday to Monday stretch should offer fair weather, with the second day of the weekend heating up to 52 degrees.

Monday could be almost 10 degrees warmer, the weather service said. That is about 20 degrees above the average.

On Tuesday, there is a 30% chance of showers, with a daytime high of 57 degrees.

Rain might continue until around midnight, the weather service predicted, though Wednesday should be partly sunny, and also in the mid-50s.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday night, the weather service said.

Both Thursday and Friday should be sunny, with daytime highs in the low 50s.