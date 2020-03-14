TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny, with highs in the 50s

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Island should see more mild temperatures Saturday before colder weather moves in Sunday, with a slight chance of rain Saturday night and additional showers through the week.

Temperatures should remain in the 50s Saturday with clear skies before a chance of showers overnight Saturday and cloudy skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday and Monday should see cooler temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows into the 30s, forecasters say.

Showers could return sporadically through the week, returning on Tuesday and again on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s and 30s through the week with a chance for a warmup on Friday, when highs in the mid-50s are predicted.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

