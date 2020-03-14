Long Island should see more mild temperatures Saturday before colder weather moves in Sunday, with a slight chance of rain Saturday night and additional showers through the week.

Temperatures should remain in the 50s Saturday with clear skies before a chance of showers overnight Saturday and cloudy skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday and Monday should see cooler temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows into the 30s, forecasters say.

ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 41° Fair 55°/37°

Showers could return sporadically through the week, returning on Tuesday and again on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s and 30s through the week with a chance for a warmup on Friday, when highs in the mid-50s are predicted.