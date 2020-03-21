Saturday and Sunday offer clear and dry weather, the National Weather Service said, with temperatures hovering around normal in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Don’t be fooled, however.

This might be spring but Mother Nature could have one more snow storm — though not a big one — in store for Long Island, especially away from the coast.

"An approaching low pressure system will bring the next chance of precipitation on Monday," the weather service said. "Inland sections are likely to see an accumulating wet snowfall, while closer to the coast mainly rain is expected, that could begin as a brief period of snow."

There is a 100% chance that rain will continue through Monday night, the weather service said.

A high near 41 degrees is expected.

Yet Tuesday should be at least partly sunny and mild, with a high of 52 degrees.

Don’t count the rain out, however.

It likely returns Wednesday and while it might vanish by Thursday, which could be bright and sunny, it could return Thursday night, the weather service said.

Highs in the 50s are expected both days.

And then the clouds should depart, revealing clear skies on Friday, when the daytime high is expected to reach 58 degrees.