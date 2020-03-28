It will pay to get up and out before 2 p.m. on Saturday, as rain appears increasingly likely after that, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Both Saturday and Sunday, much like last week, will bounce back-and-forth between light rain and brief dry stretches, its experts said.

And next week continues that same pattern.

Before that, however, "A warm front approaches the region today and remains to our south through the weekend," the weather service said Saturday. "Rain will spread across the tri-state area this afternoon, and periods of rain and drizzle can be expected tonight and Sunday."

It added: "Daytime highs will be near normal both days.”

Highs in the 50s are expected, the weather service said.

On Monday, showers again could appear after 2 p.m., though the chances of precipitation are only 20%. The daytime high will reach nearly 60 degrees, the weather service predicted.

The sun returns Tuesday, which will also be about 10 degrees cooler. That night the clouds could be back.

As a result, there is around a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday, according to the weather service. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Both Thursday and Friday, however should be sunny. Highs in the 50s are likely.