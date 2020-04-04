The skies on both Saturday and Sunday will be dominated by clouds, though no rain is expected until Sunday night — and those showers will likely be light, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday morning for southern Nassau and southwestern Suffolk through 11 a.m., the forecasters said.

"Despite the clouds, temperatures should still reach the mid to upper 50s during the day and fall into the mid to low 40s overnight," the weather service said. Those temperatures are about normal for this period.

While there is a 20% chance of rain Sunday night, Monday should be bright and clear with a high of 61 degrees.

Overcast skies return Tuesday, with a high in the upper 50s predicted. No rain is expected until Wednesday, when the odds of precipitation are 40%, the weather service said. A high near 53 degrees is expected.

Thursday also might be rainy — the odds are 30% — but Friday should be a sunny end to the work week, the weather service predicted. Highs are expected to be in the 50s both days.