The sunshine will beckon experienced social distancers on Saturday and Sunday, though the first day of the weekend will be the breezier and cooler of the two, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

And then the rain is expected to return after midnight on Sunday, likely lasting through Monday night.

The top wind gusts expected on Saturday could hit 30 mph but should calm overnight, the weather service said.

“Temperatures will continue to be below normal, but warmer than yesterday, with highs in the lower to middle 50s,” the service said Saturday.

Easter Sunday should see a high of just under 60 degrees.

Essential workers will have even more to be cope with on Monday: showers and thunderstorms and by the afternoon, gusts of wind could hit 50 mph, the weather service said.

At least the daytime high will be a mild 62 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast may be restorative: mainly sunny with a high in the mid 50s.

Wednesday likely will see the rain return but it will vanish by Thursday. Friday also is expected to be sunny.

Highs are expected to be in the 50s all three days.