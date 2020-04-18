TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
44° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Rainy and cool

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Saturday’s showers might hang around until the afternoon and temperatures again will be cool, with an overnight frost possible, the National Weather Service said.

The high temperature will be in the upper 40s to around 50 — about 10 degrees below normal, the weather service said.

Sunday’s forecast favors early risers.

"After a sunny start, clouds will gradually increase during the day on Sunday as a cold front approaches the region from the west and an area of low pressure begins to approach from the south," the weather service said.

"The majority of the day will remain dry, with the best chance of any rain coming late Sunday," the weather service said.

The daytime high should near 60 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday share the same odds of rain — 40%, forecasters said. Highs are expected to be in the 50s.

Enjoy Wednesday's sun, as the weather service is predicting Thursday may be rainy, with a 40% chance of precipitation. Downpours appear likely on Friday.

Highs in the 50s are predicted for all three days.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search