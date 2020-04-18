Saturday’s showers might hang around until the afternoon and temperatures again will be cool, with an overnight frost possible, the National Weather Service said.

The high temperature will be in the upper 40s to around 50 — about 10 degrees below normal, the weather service said.

Sunday’s forecast favors early risers.

"After a sunny start, clouds will gradually increase during the day on Sunday as a cold front approaches the region from the west and an area of low pressure begins to approach from the south," the weather service said.

"The majority of the day will remain dry, with the best chance of any rain coming late Sunday," the weather service said.

The daytime high should near 60 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday share the same odds of rain — 40%, forecasters said. Highs are expected to be in the 50s.

Enjoy Wednesday's sun, as the weather service is predicting Thursday may be rainy, with a 40% chance of precipitation. Downpours appear likely on Friday.

Highs in the 50s are predicted for all three days.