Long Island weather: 'Plenty of sunshine' today

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Long Island finally is in for a sunny stretch, with any showers expected to be light and mostly confined to the night and early morning for the next week or so, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

"Plenty of sunshine is expected today as high pressure builds to the south," the weather service said Saturday. "Temperatures will rise through the 60s, and should exceed 70 degrees in a few spots later this afternoon."

Saturday night will be cloudy and there could be some light rain that should vanish by around 8 a.m. on Sunday, the weather service said.

"On Sunday, sunshine is expected to mix with clouds and temperatures will rise well into the 70s, except 60s closer to the coast of Long Island and Connecticut due to onshore winds off the cooler water. The cold front quickly approaches tonight and moves through," the weather service said.

The Monday to Thursday patch should be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s for the first two days and the upper 50s for the second two days. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

