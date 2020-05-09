Winter blasted back on Long Island Saturday morning, bringing a windchill of 21 degrees as the temperature hovered just above freezing and the wind gusted up to the mid-30s mph, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Light snow was seen in Central Park, tying the record set in 1977 for the latest snow, the weather service said.

The high for the day is expected to hit 50 degrees. There is a slim chance of mid-afternoon showers that might last into the night.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Fair / Windy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 37° Fair / Windy 50°/39° 50°/39° SEE FULL FORECAST

"Strong and gusty northwest winds will prevail through the day...Winds and gusts are expected to remain below wind advisory criteria," forecasters said. "However, sustained winds along the coast may approach wind advisory for an hour or so later this afternoon and into the early evening."

Sunday should be quite a contrast: bright, clear and a balmy 60 degrees.

While there is a 30% chance of rain on Monday, it should depart in time for sunny weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s.