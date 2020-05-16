TODAY'S PAPER
By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Get out and enjoy Saturday and Sunday, which should be at least partly sunny, as there is a minimum of a 30% chance of rain every day next week, meteorologists said.

Saturday will be the warmer than Sunday, with the daytime high in the mid-70s, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are only expected to rise to the low 60s on Sunday and there is a 20% chance of rain that night, forecasters said.

"Sunday will be another dry day, but an onshore wind and partial cloud cover will have temperatures running slightly below normal for most of the region," they said. "A complex low pressure system will bring increasing chance for rain early next week."

The odds of showers are assessed at 50% on Monday, which will be cooler with a daytime high of 58 degrees.

There is a 70% chance of rain on Tuesday, when the high is also expected to be 58 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain for Wednesday through Friday, the weather service said.

Highs are expected to be in the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday. The temperature will creep up, hitting the mid-60s on Friday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution.

