TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Morning fog, storms, and strong rip currents

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Like lots of things this spring, the Memorial Day weekend weather is a bit off-track.

While showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, plus morning fog and strong rip currents, the sun will return both Sunday and Monday — Memorial Day, forecasters said.

The at least partly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday should clear the way for traditional Memorial Day celebrations — from barbecues to beach time — though parades will be curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Until then, the odds of Saturday rain and thunderstorms are 90%, according to the National Weather Service in Islip.

Motorists must beware of possibly dense fog until 11 a.m., the weather service said, cautioning patches of fog may develop from 2 p.m. on as well.

And any swimmers or surfers should be on the alert for rip currents through this evening.

Saturday’s daytime high of 69 degrees will top Sunday’s, when temperatures should reach 62 degrees, the weather service said. Monday should reach 67 degrees.

There is a 40% chance of downpours on Saturday night. The odds are 20% on Sunday night.

During the week ahead, fog likely will appear very early every morning before burning off around 8 or 9 a.m., the weather service said.

However, it will not be accompanied by rain and temperatures should reach the low 70s during that Tuesday to Friday period.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search