Like lots of things this spring, the Memorial Day weekend weather is a bit off-track.

While showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, plus morning fog and strong rip currents, the sun will return both Sunday and Monday — Memorial Day, forecasters said.

The at least partly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday should clear the way for traditional Memorial Day celebrations — from barbecues to beach time — though parades will be curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Fog ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 62° Fog 66°/49° 66°/49° SEE FULL FORECAST

Until then, the odds of Saturday rain and thunderstorms are 90%, according to the National Weather Service in Islip.

Motorists must beware of possibly dense fog until 11 a.m., the weather service said, cautioning patches of fog may develop from 2 p.m. on as well.

And any swimmers or surfers should be on the alert for rip currents through this evening.

Saturday’s daytime high of 69 degrees will top Sunday’s, when temperatures should reach 62 degrees, the weather service said. Monday should reach 67 degrees.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There is a 40% chance of downpours on Saturday night. The odds are 20% on Sunday night.

During the week ahead, fog likely will appear very early every morning before burning off around 8 or 9 a.m., the weather service said.

However, it will not be accompanied by rain and temperatures should reach the low 70s during that Tuesday to Friday period.