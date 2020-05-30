Saturday’s outlook has improved, as there is now only a 20% chance of showers and that is before 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said.
The overcast then should slowly clear and the sun will return, helping thermometers reach the mid-70s.
Anyone surfing or swimming, however, should take care because there is a risk of high rip currents all along the Atlantic coast through Saturday evening, the forecasters said.
The Sunday to Tuesday stretch also should offer lots of sunshine though temperatures will be cooler, only reaching the mid-60s, the weather service said.
There is a 30% chance of showers on Tuesday night, which will carry into Wednesday, when there is a 40% chance of daytime rain. A high near 73 degrees is expected Wednesday.
Look for the sun to return on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the low- to mid-70s, the weather service said.
