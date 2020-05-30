Saturday’s outlook has improved, as there is now only a 20% chance of showers and that is before 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

The overcast then should slowly clear and the sun will return, helping thermometers reach the mid-70s.

Anyone surfing or swimming, however, should take care because there is a risk of high rip currents all along the Atlantic coast through Saturday evening, the forecasters said.

Currently Mostly Cloudy ISLIP, NY 67° Mostly Cloudy 81°/58°

The Sunday to Tuesday stretch also should offer lots of sunshine though temperatures will be cooler, only reaching the mid-60s, the weather service said.

There is a 30% chance of showers on Tuesday night, which will carry into Wednesday, when there is a 40% chance of daytime rain. A high near 73 degrees is expected Wednesday.

Look for the sun to return on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the low- to mid-70s, the weather service said.