Long Island weather: Warm, with showers and thunderstorms 

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
If outdoor exercise, yard work or errands beckon on Saturday, consider sandwiching them between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to avoid any downpours.

And then, no soggy weather is forecast from Saturday night until possibly Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

Until then, an arriving cold front will bring the chance of showers and even thunderstorms, the weather service said.

"High temperatures will generally be in the middle and upper 80s with locations near the immediate coast in the middle to upper 70s," the weather service said. "High pressure then begins building in from the northwest tonight into Sunday, with cooler temperatures and clearing skies."

Look for temperatures to bounce around in the 70s for the next several days.

And even if there are downpours on Thursday night, the odds of rain on Friday — at least so far —are only 30%, forecasters said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

