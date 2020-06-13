Sunny skies, daytime highs in the low 70s, low humidity and mild breezes of less than 10 mph — the weather on Saturday and Sunday will continue with these just about ideal spring conditions.

And they should last through next Friday, the National Weather Service in Islip said, though thermometers could rise to 80 degrees on the last day of traditional work weeks.

Before that, there is a low risk of strong rip currents along the Atlantic coast on Saturday, forecasters said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Mostly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 62° Mostly Cloudy 75°/56° 75°/56° SEE FULL FORECAST

And the UV index — which helps gauge the likelihood of getting sunburned — is very high.

Anyone planning to visit a state park should be advised: parking fees will be collected as the free admissions Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered when the coronavirus pandemic was claiming the lives of hundreds of New Yorkers daily ended Friday.

Here is how the weather service scientists explain this patch of fine weather.

"A cooler and drier airmass settles over the region as high pressure builds across the northeast today," the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nighttime lows in the 40s are expected.

"As high pressure remains anchored over New England, fair weather will continue on Sunday with temperatures below normal for mid-June." the weather service said.

The only day next week when clouds may partly block the sun is Wednesday — and no umbrellas will be needed for the next seven days.