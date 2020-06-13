TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny, mild breezes, highs in the 70s

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Sunny skies, daytime highs in the low 70s, low humidity and mild breezes of less than 10 mph — the weather on Saturday and Sunday will continue with these just about ideal spring conditions.

And they should last through next Friday, the National Weather Service in Islip said, though thermometers could rise to 80 degrees on the last day of traditional work weeks. 

Before that, there is a low risk of strong rip currents along the Atlantic coast on Saturday, forecasters said. 

And the UV index — which helps gauge the likelihood of getting sunburned — is very high.

Anyone planning to visit a state park should be advised: parking fees will be collected as the free admissions Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered when the coronavirus pandemic was claiming the lives of hundreds of New Yorkers daily ended Friday.

Here is how the weather service scientists explain this patch of fine weather.

"A cooler and drier airmass settles over the region as high pressure builds across the northeast today," the weather service said.

Nighttime lows in the 40s are expected.

"As high pressure remains anchored over New England, fair weather will continue on Sunday with temperatures below normal for mid-June." the weather service said. 

The only day next week when clouds may partly block the sun is Wednesday — and no umbrellas will be needed for the next seven days.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search