Long Island will kick off the official start of summer with warm, steamy temperatures this weekend.

With Saturday marking the first day of summer, much of Long Island will see highs in the low 80s and high humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on the coastline, reaching the mid to upper 70s. Fog could linger across Long Island through the morning.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Mostly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 70° Mostly Cloudy 78°/65° 78°/65° SEE FULL FORECAST

Warm temperatures are expected to climb through the week into the mid to upper 80s, forecasters say.

There is a slight chance of showers starting Monday and again on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies through the week and overnight lows in the 60s.