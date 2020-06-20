TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Warm, muggy start to summer

By John Asbury
Long Island will kick off the official start of summer with warm, steamy temperatures this weekend.

With Saturday marking the first day of summer, much of Long Island will see highs in the low 80s and high humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on the coastline, reaching the mid to upper 70s. Fog could linger across Long Island through the morning.

Warm temperatures are expected to climb through the week into the mid to upper 80s, forecasters say.

There is a slight chance of showers starting Monday and again on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies through the week and overnight lows in the 60s.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

