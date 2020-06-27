TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Showers and thunderstorms, high rip current risk

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The weather on both Saturday and Sunday favors early risers.

Showers and and possibly “severe” thunderstorms could arrive by mid-afternoon and last into the night, said the National Weather Service in Islip, which issued a hazardous weather outlook.

And anyone visiting an Atlantic Ocean beach faces a high risk of life-threatening rip currents if they venture into the water, the weather service said.

Saturday’s predicted high temperature during the day of 82 degrees is several degrees cooler than the peak expected for Sunday, when Islanders again should brace for more downpours and thunderstorms arriving about an hour early: 2 p.m.

The new front accompanying them will have another possibly unwelcome effect.

"The frontal passage will leave a very warm and humid airmass in place through Sunday,” the weather service said.

After that, Monday is the only day of the work week when no storms are anticipated.

Downpours could alternate with sunny skies through Friday, the weather service said, though it will be a bit cooler with highs mainly in the low 80s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search