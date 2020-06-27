The weather on both Saturday and Sunday favors early risers.

Showers and and possibly “severe” thunderstorms could arrive by mid-afternoon and last into the night, said the National Weather Service in Islip, which issued a hazardous weather outlook.

And anyone visiting an Atlantic Ocean beach faces a high risk of life-threatening rip currents if they venture into the water, the weather service said.

ISLIP, NY 72° Mostly Cloudy 80°/70°

Saturday’s predicted high temperature during the day of 82 degrees is several degrees cooler than the peak expected for Sunday, when Islanders again should brace for more downpours and thunderstorms arriving about an hour early: 2 p.m.

The new front accompanying them will have another possibly unwelcome effect.

"The frontal passage will leave a very warm and humid airmass in place through Sunday,” the weather service said.

After that, Monday is the only day of the work week when no storms are anticipated.

Downpours could alternate with sunny skies through Friday, the weather service said, though it will be a bit cooler with highs mainly in the low 80s.