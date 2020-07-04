Independence Day on Long Island will start cloudy but clear over the morning and turn sunny by the afternoon, with temperatures in the low 80s, said Tim Morrin, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

"We’re seeing solid trends of clearing and it looks as if the North Shore of Nassau and into northwest Suffolk are starting to break out of the clouds," he said.

A bonus: the weekend will be less muggy than recent days, thanks to a cold front that moved through the area Friday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, the weather service said, and temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s, hotter than the daily average.

Higher than normal temperatures will continue into the work week, but evenings will bring some relief, with temperatures dipping into the high 60s and low 70s.