TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
SEARCH
73° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Very warm and humid as Fay moves on

Tropical Storm Fay arrived on Long Island on Friday bringing high winds, rain and floods to many parts of the area. Newsday's Steve Langford reports.  Credit: Shelby Knowles, Chris Ware, Jeff Bachner, Corey Sipkin and Jim Staubitser

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Saturday’s skies should clear after possible early morning showers, as forecasters say Tropical Storm Fay has weakened and traveled about 110 miles west northwest of Montauk Point.

"The remnants of Fay will continue to depart up the Hudson River today. In its wake, very warm and humid conditions are expected today," the National Weather Service said.

A daytime high of 84 degrees is predicted, and look for temperatures to hover in the mid to high 80s for much of next week.

While there is a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday night, Sunday should be bright and clear, the forecasters said.

Fay, now classified as a tropical depression, brought winds as high as 46 mph to Kennedy Airport, the weather service said. Hewlett got the most rain in Nassau, with 1.84".

The storm left behind life-threatening rip currents that could endanger swimmers and surfers through Sunday evening and high surf could last until 9 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Approximately 100 outages were reported Saturday morning by PSEG Long Island, mainly in Nassau, and the utility said it anticipated restoring that power by 8 a.m. if not sooner.

At 11 p.m. Friday, there had been 269 active outages scattered across PSEG Long Island's outage map. A total of 3,090 customers were affected. 

Monday looks soggy — there is a 40% chance of storms and thunderstorms — but the rest of the work week should see mostly sunny skies, at least during the day.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Members of the New York State Assembly meet Can NY's 'cash out' policy survive the pandemic?
American Legion Halls and Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW, American Legion halls struggle in pandemic
Children ride the tea cups during the Long Long Island Fall Festival in October canceled, organizers say
The fraternities were suspended late last month. Stony Brook: 3 fraternities suspended after sexual assault, hazing reports
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 Cuomo: NY tops 400,000 COVID-19 cases
Wai Fong Leung died on May 29 due Kidney transplant was LIer's 'new lease on life'. COVID-19 took it from her.
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search