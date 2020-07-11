Saturday’s skies should clear after possible early morning showers, as forecasters say Tropical Storm Fay has weakened and traveled about 110 miles west northwest of Montauk Point.

"The remnants of Fay will continue to depart up the Hudson River today. In its wake, very warm and humid conditions are expected today," the National Weather Service said.

A daytime high of 84 degrees is predicted, and look for temperatures to hover in the mid to high 80s for much of next week.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Fog ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 73° Fog 84°/72° 84°/72° SEE FULL FORECAST

While there is a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday night, Sunday should be bright and clear, the forecasters said.

Fay, now classified as a tropical depression, brought winds as high as 46 mph to Kennedy Airport, the weather service said. Hewlett got the most rain in Nassau, with 1.84".

The storm left behind life-threatening rip currents that could endanger swimmers and surfers through Sunday evening and high surf could last until 9 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Approximately 100 outages were reported Saturday morning by PSEG Long Island, mainly in Nassau, and the utility said it anticipated restoring that power by 8 a.m. if not sooner.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At 11 p.m. Friday, there had been 269 active outages scattered across PSEG Long Island's outage map. A total of 3,090 customers were affected.

Monday looks soggy — there is a 40% chance of storms and thunderstorms — but the rest of the work week should see mostly sunny skies, at least during the day.