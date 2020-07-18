Saturday will be hot but the next couple days could be worse, the National Weather Service said.

On Saturday, fog that could lower visibility to just a quarter mile in spots should depart by mid-morning, and the rest of the day should be sunny with a high of 88 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory starts at noon on Sunday and continues through 8 p.m. on Monday because indices that measure how hot it feels could hit 100, the weather service said.

That means staying indoors in air conditioning is recommended — especially for anyone whose health is frail.

And the risk of heat exhaustion is not the only reason to avoid the outdoors.

High ozone is another hazard: Suffolk officials noted the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality health advisory for Sunday for lower New York State including Long Island, the metropolitan New York City region and the Lower Hudson Valley region.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott in a statement said: "Ozone levels are often elevated after noon through early evening on hot, sunny days."

Monday’s heat could feel worse than Sunday’s, though storms might bring a touch of cool.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The heat and humidity increase on Monday with even muggier conditions and high temperatures around ten degrees above normal," the weather service said. "A cold front will approach, and could set off a few showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening."

A high of 88 degrees is predicted for Sunday. A high of 90 degrees on Monday is anticipated.

Tuesday should offer fair weather with a high of about 88 degrees, but it will be followed by a potentially stormy Wednesday as the odds of downpours are 50%, according to the weather service. Wednesday’s thermometers should top out at 83 degrees.

The chances for a wet Thursday diminish to 30% and it will be a cooler 83 degrees.

Friday looks like a sunny day with a high of 85 degrees, the weather service said.