Look for Saturday’s patchy fog to lift by 8 a.m. and then the sun to raise temperatures to a sultry 84 degrees ahead of a possible two day heat wave, forecasters said.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service said, "Maximum heat indices will be right around 95 for northeastern New Jersey, New York City, and much of Long Island."

Though the weather service may issue a heat advisory later Saturday, for now, expect Sunday’s sunny skies to push the daytime high to about 87 degrees.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Partly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 79° Partly Cloudy 85°/75° 85°/75° SEE FULL FORECAST

An air quality health advisory has been issued for Long Island on Sunday, Suffolk officials said. The pollutant of concern is ozone

Monday’s weather looks like a slight warmer twin: the high during the day could hit 91 degrees, the weather service said.

On Tuesday, downpours could arrive after midday. A daytime high of 89 degrees is expected.

"Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop Tuesday into Tuesday night with the hot and humid airmass in place and ahead of an approaching cold front," the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And then look for sun and temperatures to hover around the mid-80s from Wednesday to Friday.

"The cold front should start to push offshore by late Wednesday as high pressure begins to build in allowing for drier conditions through the end of the week," the weather service said.