August on Long Island starts Saturday with a beautiful summer day: Mostly sunny with a high of 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, though the forecasters said they could not promise a stray shower might not arise in the afternoon.

Hurricane Isaias, now about 80 miles south southeast of Nassau, Bahamas, after drenching the Dominican Republic, already has prompted states from Florida to Virginia to declare states of emergency.

While New York officials already are making preparations, the National Hurricane Center says it still is too early to predict what track it may take through New York.

Isaias, whose 85 mph winds extend around 35 miles, will not reach Long Island until Tuesday afternoon or night, the forecasters said.

For Saturday, Long Islanders face a threat from high rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches, said the weather service, which issued a hazardous outlook that ends at 9 p.m.

And then on Sunday, the weather service has issued another hazardous outlook, this time due to the possibility of powerful storms, damaging winds, rain and even hail.

Sunday’s showers and thunderstorms should be concentrated before 7 a.m. and then the day should be cloudy, with a high of 85 degrees.

Monday looks much the same, though a few degrees warmer.

The odds of a rainy Tuesday — with possibly heavy downpours — are 50%, the weather service said.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday, when the chances of rain slip to 40%, should see temperatures in the mid-80s.

A sunny Thursday is predicted, again with a daytime high in the mid-80s, followed by a similarly sunny and warm Friday, the weather service said.

With AP